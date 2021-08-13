MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

QIP mechanism: Sebi makes e-book platform mandatory for NCDs portion

In cases, wherein the size of NCDs portion is above threshold prescribed under the rules, Sebi said "EBP platform mechanism shall be mandatory for NCDs portion of the issue (for both stapled and segregated offer)," according to the circular

PTI
August 13, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST
File image

File image

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with guidelines for non-convertible debentures with warrants products, whereby it made electronic book platform (EBP) mandatory for the NCDs portion of the issue.

In cases, wherein the size of NCDs portion is above threshold prescribed under the rules, Sebi said "EBP platform mechanism shall be mandatory for NCDs portion of the issue (for both stapled and segregated offer)," according to the circular. Currently, listing of NCDs of Rs 200 crore or above in a year is possible only if such issuance is through the electronic book mechanism.

In a qualified institutions placement (QIP) of NCDs instrument along with warrants, an investor can either subscribe to the combined offering of NCD instruments with warrants or to the individual securities (that is, either NCD or warrants). It depends upon the type of offering made by the issuer — whether the issuer has offered staple or segregated product.

 

In the staple product, warrants are attached with NCDs, while in the segregated product, NCDs and warrants can be subscribed separately. Of the 'total issue size' of the issue, at least 40 per cent size will consist of 'warrants portion', the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Close

Related stories

It may be noted that 'total issue size' will mean combined size of NCDs issue and the aggregate size of the warrants portion, including the conversion price of warrants. In December, the regulator had came out with a consultation paper regarding issue of NCDs along with warrants as a staple product and a segregated product offered through qualified institutional placement route.

 

Through the consultation paper, Sebi had proposed to discontinue segregated offerings of NCDs along with warrants to institutional investors under the QIP mechanism. Further, the regulator suggested that staple offerings of NCDs along with warrants to institutional investors may be retained with the ability to segregate the instruments after the issuance or allotment.

 

The regulator had also proposed to allow the issuance of naked warrants to institutional investors through QIP route.
PTI
Tags: #markets #QIP #SEBI #stock
first published: Aug 13, 2021 08:51 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.