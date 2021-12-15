MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Pristyn Care raises $96 million in Series E round

With this funding, the valuation of the startup has more than doubled in the last seven months and is now at $1.4 billion, making it the latest digital health start-up to become a unicorn.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Health-tech startup Pristyn Care on Wednesday said it has raised $96 million (around Rs 730 crore) in Series E round.

With this funding, the valuation of the startup has more than doubled in the last seven months and is now at $1.4 billion, making it the latest digital health start-up to become a unicorn.

Pristyn Care specialises in secondary-care surgeries.

The latest round of funding was led by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Epiq Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Trifecta Capital.

Angel investors in this round included Kunal Shah (Founder and CEO, CRED), Deepinder Goyal (Co-founder and CEO, Zomato), Abhiraj Singh Bhal (Co-founder and CEO, Urban Company) and Varun Alagh (Co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth).

Close
The start up said it will utilise this new investment to enhance its offerings by adopting the latest surgical technologies, expanding into new disease categories, strengthening and modernizing partner-hospital infrastructure, training its surgeons and further developing its product and technology.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Pristyn Care
first published: Dec 15, 2021 01:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.