Dubai-based airline Emirates to discontinue ‘Hindu meal’ option

Emirates | Ranking third, the Emirates is one of the two airlines from the Middle East placed in top 10. With a fleet of more than 265 aircraft, which include 100 Airbus A380s — the world's largest passenger airliner, it currently flies to over 155 destinations in more than 80 countries around the world.

Dubai-based airline Emirates is discontinuing the ‘Hindu meal’ from its in-flight menu. In a statement on Tuesday, the leading airline said that the decision to chalk off the popular option was taken after a review of its products and services and customer feedback.



As part of our continuous review of the products & services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the 'Hindu' meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback: Spokesperson of Emirates Airline pic.twitter.com/wKjYMTHH6R

— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

"As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies," said the statement.

Hindu passengers will still be able to choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Its updated menu now offers options like Indian Vegetarian Meal, Vegetarian Jain Meal, Non-Beef non-vegetarian and kosher meal.

"Food and drink form an integral part of any Emirates flight experience and our menus are created by leading chefs to reflect the culture and preferences of Emirates' diverse customer base. Emirates will continue to provide meal options catering to a number of health and dietary requirements," the statement further read.