English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Power Grid Corporation acquires Ramgarh New Transmission Ltd

The entity was acquired for an aggregate value of about Rs 5.61 crore including 50,000 equity shares at par at Rs 10 each along with assets and liabilities of the Company as on the acquisition Date (March 9, 2021 ), it added.

PTI
March 09, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday said it has acquired Ramgarh New Transmission Limited (RNTL), which it has won in a tariff-based competitive bidding.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding, has on March 9, 2021 acquired Ramgarh New Transmission Ltd (RNTL), the Project SPV (special purpose vehicle) to establish transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW), a BSE filing said.

The entity was acquired for an aggregate value of about Rs 5.61 crore including 50,000 equity shares at par at Rs 10 each along with assets and liabilities of the Company as on the acquisition Date (March 9, 2021 ), it added. However, it informed that the acquisition price is subject to adjustment as per the audited accounts as on the date of acquisition.

Now the PGCIL owns 100 per cent equity in the RNTL. It shall be engaged in the business of transmission of Power. The transmission system (RNTL) comprises establishment of a new 400/220kV Substation, 400kV DIC Transmission lines and associated Substation extension works in Rajasthan. The transmission system is an Inter State Transmission System Project and is to be completed in 18 months.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Market news #Power Grid Corporation #Ramgarh New Transmission Ltd
first published: Mar 9, 2021 10:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.