you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PolicyBazaar appoints Sarbvir Singh as CEO: Report

PolicyBazaar has also appointed Sharat Dhall as chief operating officer (COO), a media report suggested.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SoftBank-backed PolicyBazaar has appointed Sarbvir Singh as its new chief executive officer (CEO), according to a report by The Economic Times.

The insurance aggregator’s current founder-CEO Yashish Dahiya may take a larger role in the parent group company EtechAces Marketing & Consulting, the report said.

The company has also appointed Sharat Dhall as the chief operating officer (COO), replacing Dhruv Sarin who is now in charge of international expansion at PolicyBazaar

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

PolicyBazaar has not yet responded to a request for comment by ET.

Both appointments came into effect in December 2019, the report said.

Singh has previously served as the finance head of HomeShop18, and as managing director of Capital18. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Apart from SoftBank, other investors in PolicyBazaar include Singapore’s Temasek and Noida-based Info Edge.

Other brands under EtechAces include PaisaBazaar and Zphin.


First Published on Feb 20, 2020 10:15 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.