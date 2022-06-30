English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    PM Narendra Modi speaks to Manipur CM, assures all possible help following landslide tragedy

    At least six people were killed and dozens were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Noney. The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

    PTI
    June 30, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation following a landslide in Manipur’s Noney district and assured all possible support from his government in a conversation with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.


    At least six people were killed and dozens were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Noney. The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.


    Modi said in a tweet, ”Spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide.

    Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”

    PTI
    Tags: #Biren SIngh #Manipur CM #PM Narendra Modi #tweet
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 04:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.