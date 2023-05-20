PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the talks between Modi and Kishida as "warm" and "productive".

"PM @narendramodi and PM @kishida230 of Japan held warm and productive talks," Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Kishida.