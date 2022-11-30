English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Last Day to Attend : INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Plastic manufacturers without disposal plan to be banned in Uttarakhand

    A division bench said organisations selling and manufacturing plastic products in Uttarakhand would not only have to register with the Pollution Control Board, but also present a plan for disposal of their plastic waste.

    PTI
    November 30, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST
    (File Image: AFP)

    (File Image: AFP)


    The Uttarakhand High Court has said plastic manufacturers and sellers without a plan for disposal of the waste would be banned in Uttarakhand.

    A division bench said organisations selling and manufacturing plastic products in Uttarakhand would not only have to register with the Pollution Control Board, but also present a plan for disposal of their plastic waste.
    They can have the waste disposed of by the local body, but would have to reimburse its expenses, said the bench, comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe.
    Failure to do so will result in a ban on production, sale and marketing of plastic goods by such organisations in the state, it said.The high court gave the directions on a petition, which alleged plastic manufacturing units were not following any of the rules by state and central governments for plastic waste management.
    PTI
    Tags: #disposal #manufacturers #plan #plastic #Uttarakhand
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 07:31 pm