MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Piramal acquires DHFL by paying creditors Rs 38,000 crores

The company has paid a total consideration of Rs 34,250 crore for the completion of the acquisition.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
(File Image: PTI)

(File Image: PTI)


Piramal Enterprises on September 29 announced that it has acquired Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) by paying the latter's creditors Rs 38,000 crore.

This includes Rs 34,250 crores to be paid by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance (PCHFL) in cash and non-convertible debentures and Rs 3,800 crore, which is an entitlement to the creditors from the resolution plan, from the cash balance of DHFL.

In value terms, the transaction is among the largest till date, setting the precedent for future resolutions in the sector, it said.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that creditors of DHFL are set to receive the money within three working days after the latter won a bidding contest for the troubled housing financier.

The resolution plan was to be implemented only after 90% of the financial creditors signed the execution documents.

(This is a developing story. Please check bac k for more details)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DHFL #Piramal Group
first published: Sep 29, 2021 10:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.