Piramal acquires DHFL by paying creditors Rs 38,000 crores

Piramal Enterprises on September 29 announced that it has acquired Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) by paying the latter's creditors Rs 38,000 crore.

This includes Rs 34,250 crores to be paid by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance (PCHFL) in cash and non-convertible debentures and Rs 3,800 crore, which is an entitlement to the creditors from the resolution plan, from the cash balance of DHFL.

In value terms, the transaction is among the largest till date, setting the precedent for future resolutions in the sector, it said.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that creditors of DHFL are set to receive the money within three working days after the latter won a bidding contest for the troubled housing financier.

The resolution plan was to be implemented only after 90% of the financial creditors signed the execution documents.

