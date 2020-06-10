App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform for Vespa and Aprilia



PTI

Piaggio India on June 10 launched an e-commerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its two brands Vespa and Aprilia considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic.

Through the online stores, customers can now explore all the range of Vespa and Aprilia scooters, select their city, dealership, apply for loan and book online by paying Rs 1,000, the company said in a statement.

"We are constantly innovating with our products and processes to address the needs of changing times, and we have planned many more initiatives in near future for our customers," Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.

He further said, "We are committed to facilitate our customers to experience our world-class brands and products to fulfil their needs of mobility and empower them to enrich their individual lifestyle with adequate safety in the current situation."

related news

Piaggio India said it has opened Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in a staggered manner and are operating them in a safe environment, following social distancing protocols, including contactless greeting, wearing protective gear, using hand sanitisers and the online platform will further help the process of buying in the current times.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #Aprilia #Auto #Business #E-commerce #India #Piaggio India #Vespa

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.