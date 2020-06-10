Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform for Vespa and Aprilia

Piaggio India on June 10 launched an e-commerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its two brands Vespa and Aprilia considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic.

Through the online stores, customers can now explore all the range of Vespa and Aprilia scooters, select their city, dealership, apply for loan and book online by paying Rs 1,000, the company said in a statement.

"We are constantly innovating with our products and processes to address the needs of changing times, and we have planned many more initiatives in near future for our customers," Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.

He further said, "We are committed to facilitate our customers to experience our world-class brands and products to fulfil their needs of mobility and empower them to enrich their individual lifestyle with adequate safety in the current situation."

Piaggio India said it has opened Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in a staggered manner and are operating them in a safe environment, following social distancing protocols, including contactless greeting, wearing protective gear, using hand sanitisers and the online platform will further help the process of buying in the current times.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy