you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFC acquiring 52% stake in REC gets CCI's green signal

In December 2018, the cabinet committee on economic affairs as well as the board of PFC had given in-principle approval for the strategic sale.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday gave approval to state-owned financial institution Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for the acquisition of 52 percent stake in REC. The government is expected to garner around Rs 15,000 crore from this sale process.

In December 2018, the cabinet committee on economic affairs as well as the board of PFC had given in-principle approval for the strategic sale.

In a tweet Tuesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it "approves acquisition of 52 percent shareholding in REC Ltd by Power Finance Corporation Ltd."

The government's shareholding stood at 57.99 percent in REC, and 65.64 percent in PFC at the end of the September quarter.

However, the government holding in Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) had come down to 52.63 percent following stake sale through exchange traded funds (ETFs).

At the end of 2017-18, the total resources of REC stood over Rs 2.46 lakh crore, of which reserves were Rs 33,515.59 crore. The net worth of the company was Rs 35,490 crore and cash and bank balance was Rs 1,773 crore at the end of March 2018.

PFC's reserves and surplus stood at Rs 37,221 crore, and cash and bank balance stood at Rs 4,600 crore at the end of March 2018.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 02:20 pm

