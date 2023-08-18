Why are investors selling ESG funds?

There have been no new ESG fund launches in the past 24 months.

Sustainable mutual fund schemes or thematic funds based on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) mandates have failed to find many takers in India, as assets under management (AUM) in this category have shrunk by Rs 1,060 crore in the first six months of the year. According to a report by Morningstar India, after a handful of sustainable fund launches in 2020, there have been no new fund launches in the past 24 months. At the end of June 2023, assets...