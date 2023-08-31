WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches multi-cap scheme: A Moneycontrol review

Eight new funds under the multi-cap category have been launched over the past year.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, which is among the newest entrants into the Indian asset management industry, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of a multi-cap fund on August 31. Multi-cap equity funds, which have caught fund houses’ fancy in recent times, have a mandate of investing a minimum of 25 percent each to large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. Overall, eight new funds under this category have been launched over the past year. Investors have also been warming up to these funds...