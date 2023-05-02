 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Should you tender your shares in a buyback?

Maulik Madhu
May 02, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

Wipro’s share buyback could work as a confidence booster for the company’s investors in the midst of the Indian IT sector facing headwinds in the form of a global economic slowdown.

A company can do a buyback either via a tender offer or an open market offer.

Among the big news last week was IT major Wipro’s announcement of a Rs 12,000 crore share buyback on April 27, 2023. But that wasn’t the only buyback that was announced. The board of directors of the textile company Welspun India, too, approved their Rs 195 crore share buyback.

While Wipro is offering to buy back close to 26.97 crore shares at a price of Rs 445 per, Welspun India is planning to buy back 1.63 crore shares at a price of Rs 120 per share. That is, the two companies are offering to buy back their shares at prices that are 19 and 40 percent higher, respectively, than what they are trading at.

Wipro and Welspun India are yet to announce the buyback period and other details relating to their offers.

So what is a share buyback and what does it mean for a company’s shareholders?