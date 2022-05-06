Personal Finance: As policy rates change, target maturity schemes could find more takers 

In an industry that never ceases to fete ingenious products, Target Maturity Schemes (TMS) are among the latest innovations being rolled out by asset management companies. These cater mainly to conservative investors, especially the ones who are disappointed with the pedestrian returns yielded by conventional debt funds in the context of greater interest rate risk. The TMS genre operates on the premise that investors want decent, predictable returns over specific time horizons. Such a scheme, perhaps one that is expected...