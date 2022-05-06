English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Personal Finance: As policy rates change, target maturity schemes could find more takers 

    Target Maturity Schemes are good options for investors who like investing in income-bearing securities with known risk factors with a target date in mind 

    Nilanjan Dey
    May 06, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
    Personal Finance: As policy rates change, target maturity schemes could find more takers 

    In an industry that never ceases to fete ingenious products, Target Maturity Schemes (TMS) are among the latest innovations being rolled out by asset management companies. These cater mainly to conservative investors, especially the ones who are disappointed with the pedestrian returns yielded by conventional debt funds in the context of greater interest rate risk. The TMS genre operates on the premise that investors want decent, predictable returns over specific time horizons. Such a scheme, perhaps one that is expected...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI plays catch-up

      May 4, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HDFC says it with Q4, auto sales falter, how to build volatility, the Economic Recovery Tracker and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers