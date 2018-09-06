App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Wise With Smart Alex - Part 2: How the discovery of compounding sets Pratik on the road to recovery

Watch the second show of our six-part series to become a smarter investor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Do you know the relationship between "kheer" and compounding? Lord Krishna was an early advocate of the benefits of compounding. The fact that devotees are treated to the sweet dish at temples across the country traces its roots to an old debt to the deity, multiplied many times over.

The lure of instant gratification is a folly many investors have fallen prey to. Ferreting away small amounts of money over extended periods of time can actually trump the seemingly obvious choice of taking a big payout all at once. The magic of compounding is seen if an investment, however small,  is made over a long period of time.

For instance, if given a choice, would you accept Rs 10,000 per day for 30 days, or one paisa on the first day, which in turn, doubles with each passing day for the rest of the month? The answer may just surprise you.

In the previous episode of Smart Alex, our protagonist Pratik, made a miscalculated gamble in the stock market. However, armed with the knowledge of compounding, redemption is not far away.

How will he manage to recover his capital? Watch on to find out.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 03:47 pm

tags #compounding #investment lessons #Investor's guide #Money Wise With Smart Alex #video

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.