English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Is NPS the best retirement planning tool?

    NPS can be a viable investment option for retirement planning, considering the tax benefits and asset mix. However, investors need to evaluate the tax implications and future returns, especially regarding annuity investment and withdrawal policies

    Amitabh Tiwari
    K Shankar
    July 04, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
    Is NPS the best retirement planning tool?

    Is NPS the best choice for retirement?

    The recent addition to frequently asked questions on personal finance is whether to invest or subscribe to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) or not. The government of India introduced this scheme in 2003 for government employees, with an objective to reduce the dependence on the exchequer to provide pension to individuals. Subsequently, it was made available to all categories of employees. NPS is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings scheme designed to help the subscribers make optimum decisions regarding their future through...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Debt is not a four-letter word any more

      Jul 4, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian drug laws need complete overhaul, the way forward for GST, what it means...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers