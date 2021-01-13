MARKET NEWS

Here's how you can check, download through UMANG app PF details

With the help of SMS, Missed Call, Umang App, and EPFO official website, you can check the balance of your PF account. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had developed the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) mobile app.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

The government established a savings scheme for employees of the organised sector is known as the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), popularly known as PF. EPFO, the retirement fund body every year declares the interest rate.

UMANG app helps users to check the deposits made in their Provident Fund (PF) account. By simply logging in using your UAN and OTP, you can check your EPF balance and get your PF passbook on the Umang App. On Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the UMANG app is available.

Checking EPF balance using Umang App - Here's how

-UMANG app to be opened on your smartphone and select language.

-Mobile number to be verified and register.

-‘All Services’ option to be selected.

-From the list of options, find and select ‘EPFO’.

-To check your EPF balance, click on ‘View Passbook'.

-UAN to be entered and click on get OTP.

-OTP to be entered and Click on Login.

-You will get OTP on your registered mobile number.

-Follow the steps that appear next on your mobile screen.

-Your passbook and EPF balance will be displayed on the screen.
TAGS: #Economy #India #personal finance
first published: Jan 13, 2021 09:16 am

