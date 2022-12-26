 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Did your large-cap equity fund get left behind in 2022?

Lisa Barbora
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

While some large-cap funds did well this year, many did not. But switching your funds now would be akin to driving looking at the rear-view mirror.

The market rally in 2022 has been far from broad based.

The category average returns for equity mutual funds in 2022 are misleading. Sample this: the large-cap equity fund category average for year-to-date (YTD) returns is at around 5.40%. However, the highest return by a fund is 13.9 percent and the lowest return is -13.7%. When the highs and lows are at such extremes, the average category return clearly doesn’t mean much.

Interestingly, the average category return is very close to the benchmark index Nifty 50’s YTD return of around 5.5%.

The outcomes in the mid- and small-cap equity fund categories are similarly extreme.

There are two matters to unpack here. First, what caused such extreme outcomes, especially in the large-cap equity space, where fund managers have a total stock selection universe of just 100 stocks, with little room for differentiation?

Secondly, if you are stuck holding a fund that has underperformed its peer set by a large margin, what should you do?

Conventional wisdom suggests that one year is too short a period to judge an equity fund’s performance or to take any action based on this kind of analysis. This is accurate given that investing in equity stocks is largely about buying companies with the potential to grow and deliver returns over several years. The stock price movement in the short term, over a year or two, could be driven by unrelated variables or just unfavorable demand and supply dynamics.