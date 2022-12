The year 2022 has so far been a roller-coaster ride for domestic equity investors. After moving downwards in the first half, stocks showed a strong upward move in the second half. Domestic flows have been strong, helping stocks touch new highs. However, not all stocks, especially small and midcaps, participated in the recent rally. For instance, year-to-date to December 19, 2022, the Nifty 50 - TRI gained 7.5 percent and Nifty Midcap 100 - TRI clocked 6.8 percent. But the Nifty Smallcap 100 – TRI lost around 10 percent. However, a few smallcap stocks with strong underlying businesses and healthy balance sheets delivered triple-digit returns in the past year. Following are such smallcap stocks which are held by active fund managers that delivered up to 202 percent. (Data source: ACEMF. Portfolio data was as of November 30, 2022.)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 4

A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, Invesco India PSU Equity and HSBC Infrastructure

Rama Steel Tubes

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 1

Active scheme that holds the stock: Quant Value Fund

Raymond

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 2

Active schemes that hold the stock: ITI Small Cap and Nippon India Small Cap Fund

Karur Vysya Bank

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 33

A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Franklin India Smaller Cos, Invesco India Financial Services and ITI Small Cap Fund

West Coast Paper Mills

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 5

A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Flexi Cap and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana

The Great Eastern Shipping Company

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 20

A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Small Cap, ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity and UTI Dividend Yield Fund

Bharat Dynamics

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 30

A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, HDFC Focused 30 Fund (G) and Invesco India Infrastructure Fund

Kewal Kiran Clothing

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 4

A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield, Aditya Birla SL Mfg. Equity and Kotak Small Cap Fund

Power Mech Projects

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 3

Active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Small Cap, HSBC Business Cycles and HSBC Infrastructure Fund

Elecon Engineering Company

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 3

Active schemes that hold the stock: LIC MF Flexi Cap, LIC MF Children's Gift and HDFC Multi Cap Fund

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 4

A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, ITI Small Cap and HDFC Infrastructure Fund

RHI Magnesita India

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 23

A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, HSBC Infrastructure and DSP India T.I.G.E.R Fund

Rajratan Global Wire

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 3

Active schemes that hold the stock: SBI Small Cap, Bank of India Flexi Cap and Bank of India Small Cap Fund

Apar Industries

No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 12

A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Infrastructure, HSBC Small Cap and HDFC Multi Cap Fund