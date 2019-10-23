Are secured bonds any less riskier?

Many of us invest in fixed income instruments because they are ‘secured?’ Apart from a fixed interest rate that such an investment pays you, the other attraction is the fact that it comes ‘secured.’ But that notion went for a toss after the event of the past year. The on-going crisis at Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) has thrown payments of nearly Rs 30,000 crore worth of non-convertible debentures (NCD) in jeopardy. So much so, investors have begun to question the validity of the term ‘secured’ when it comes printed on the investment application form!

Ahmedabad-based engineer Trilok Mohata, 51, had invested around Rs 30 lakh in two of DHFL’s NCDs and is one of the several investors who is stuck and waiting to get his money back. Mansi Hardik Shah, another Ahmedabad-based investor, who is also a distributor of financial products, has investments in the NCD to the tune of around Rs 15 lakh of her own money. A few of her clients had invested close to Rs 20 lakh in DHFL NCDs too, based on her advice. “Investors who invest in secured NCDs take it that they are definitely going to be get their money back for sure. That is the mentality and we advisors, too, go by it when we advise our clients to invest in secured NCDs,” laments Mansi.

What is secured?

A cursory reading of DHFL’s 92-page prospectus (as on July 26, 2016) of one of its secured NCD issues of the time, indicates in at least four places on how the NCDs have been secured and how they would be first in the line when the time comes to claim the money. These were meant to give investors comfort.

“The debenture trustee will protect the interest of the NCD holders in the event of default by us in regards to timely payment of interest and repayment of principal and they will take necessary action at our cost,” a note on Page 40 of the prospectus, for instance, says under the section ‘Trustees of NCD holders.’

Further, the prospectus also says that the company will maintain a special corpus called the debenture redemption reserve, which would be 25 per cent of the NCDs’ values outstanding and that this money will be parked in a bank fixed deposit, and that this money will not be “utilised for any other purpose other than the repayment of debentures maturing during the year.”

In 2019, as part of the ease of doing business initiatives of the government, it removed the need for setting up a DRR for listed companies and NBFCs. But experts aren’t happy. “What is the security then in a secured financial instrument? Banks are also supposed to keep aside some portion of their deposits in government securities. So why not companies and NBFCs who raise debt from the public? There is no buffer now,” says a financial advisor who did not wish to named.

Elsewhere, the law, too, protects the secured bond holder to an extent. Payal Parikh, managing partner of ANB Legal, a Mumbai-based law firm that specialises in securities law says that according to “Section 327 of the Companies Act, 2013, if the company is to be wound up, from the money the company realises, it should first pay its pending taxes and dues to the government, wages and salaries to employees, employees state insurance act and any other workmen’s compensation. After this, whatever money is left, will first be paid out to the ‘secured’ debenture holders.”

The financial advisor who requested anonymity above points out that debenture trustees ought to take their roles more seriously.

Pre-mature withdrawal

A company doesn’t just borrow through bonds. It can also borrow through fixed deposits (FDs). But an FD is an ‘unsecured’ instrument. As per DHFL’s resolution plan that it submitted to the exchanges on September 27, 2019, it listed Rs 6,188 crore worth of public deposits that it owed to its depositors, most of whom are small, retail investors. In other words, if the company is wound up, then the NCD holders would be the first in line to get paid, as they are secured, followed by the fixed deposit holders.

But things aren’t as simple as that. Ever since the IL&FS crisis broke out last year and thereafter DSP Mutual Fund sold DHFL’s bonds at a rate that market observers understood as a panic sale, some fixed deposit and NCD holders too opted to exit, prematurely. While NCDs got sold at market price – of around Rs 600-700 (as against the face value of the bond which was Rs 1,000, as per some distributors accounts) – the FDs got pre-maturely redeemed after a deduction of two percent as penalty charges. One such distributor who advised his FD investors to exit was Anup Bhaiya, managing director and chief executive officer, Money Honey Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

NCD holders aren’t happy. Nippon Mutual (erstwhile Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management) took DHFL to the Bombay High Court to get a ruling that would prevent DHFL from making payments to unsecured creditors. On October 10, the court gave an injunction to DHFL to temporarily stop paying its unsecured creditors (like FD holders) till a final resolution is arrived at.

“The law clearly says that secured creditors must be paid first, before the unsecured creditors are paid off. So, in that sense, the NCD holders are liable to be paid first, before the FD holders, even though both instruments have small investors parking money in them”, says Anup.

Note that NCDs typically carry a higher interest rate than the FD of the same company. That’s because NCDs typically mature after a long period of time, whereas an FD is typically around a three-year instrument. Besides, a company collects a much larger amount through an NCD issue than a FD issue as NCD proceeds are used to be disbursed as very long-term loans. Hence, NCDs are considered slightly riskier than FDs, and hence the need for them to be ‘secured.’ “And hence, the priority in payment,” adds Anup.

Show me the security

How does a company secure the redemption proceeds of a secured bond? If it is a manufacturing company, it simply sets aside a portion of its physical assets, such as its buildings, property, plant and machinery. If the need arises, it could sell those when your bonds mature and pay you off.

But what if it is a finance company and does not have significant physical assets such as plants, mills and factories? Take the case of a non-banking finance firm such as DHFL. “Such companies borrow money for the sole purpose of lending money to others. The onward lending then becomes a sort of security for the previous loans taken,” says Ajay Manglunia, managing director & head of institutional fixed income at JM Financial.

NBFCs such as DHFL function like banks, in that they give loans. But how do they generate the capital to lend? Apart from banks and other financial institutions, they also raise money from individual investors – the common man. Every time, from the total amount that such companies raise from various sources including from you the retail depositor, they give away a part of the money to their creditors such as the NCD holders, corresponding to the time of maturity. The remaining sum is lent to whoever wishes to borrow from them.

Ajay says that this remains a well-oiled pipeline so long as the supply of funds is steady. But in the past year, after the debacle of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, banks and institutional investors stopped lending to non-banking finance firms. As a result, when the NCDs came up for maturity, DHFL and many other NBFCs defaulted. “Many NBFCs also had lent to the property sector. This sector too has been suffering and real estate developers delayed repaying their loans. So the recovery also slowed down,” Ajay says.

What should you do?

After credit ratings lost a bit of their relevance for failing to reflect a company’s true interest and principal repayment capabilities, yet another parameter for choosing an NCD has fallen apart. Experts typically recommend three or four parameters to check if the NCD issue is worth subscribing to or not. Credit ratings, whether or not the bond is secured, the quality of company’s borrowers, audited financial report, nature of business and borrowers, and the management and it’s integrity. “Credit ratings do not make much sense to me anymore. We have seen how swiftly a AAA-rating instrument can be downgraded. We have seen instances where a company is AAA-rated at the time of investing and the same company is close to a default at the time of redemption,” says Mansi who adds that the time has come to go beyond credit ratings and the ‘secured’ assurance.

Ajay says how well a finance company manages its borrowings (from NCD and fixed deposit holders) and lending (to people who need the money and borrow from the company) is important. Called as the ALM or Asset – Liability match, ideally a company must ensure that its borrowing and lending tenures somewhat match. This is to ensure that when the time comes to repay its creditors (the NCD holders), the borrowers also come forward to pay off their loans. Companies with a positive ALM (those that borrow for the long-term but lend for the short-term to ensure their liabilities are in check) would always be preferred in the future.

The next time, a highly rated and secured NCD offer comes along, do not immediately reach for your cheque leaves with your eyes shut. Credit ratings and even auditors’ reports have to be taken with a pinch of salt.