Persistent Systems Q3 PAT seen up 4% QoQ to Rs. 120.9 cr: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Persistent Systems to report net profit at Rs. 120.9 crore up 4% quarter-on-quarter (up 39% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Q-o-Q (up 38 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,075.4 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, (EBIT) are likely to rise by 13 percent Q-o-Q (up 39 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,825 crore.

