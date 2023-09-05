English
    Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1,275 crore project in Madhya Pradesh

    The contract was awarded by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, Patel Engineering said, adding its share in the JV project is Rs 446.36 crore.

    PTI
    September 05, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST
    Patel Engineering Limited (PEL) on September 5 said its joint venture has bagged a Rs 1,275.30 crore order in Madhya Pradesh.

    The contract was awarded by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, Patel Engineering said, adding its share in the JV project is Rs 446.36 crore.

    The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project includes testing, commissioning, trial run and operations and maintenance.

    It is expected to be completed in 24 months, and its operations and maintenance will be carried out for 10 years.

    The Mumbai-based EPC firm has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL

    PTI
    first published: Sep 5, 2023 08:20 pm

