Patanjali lines up for a pie of telecom sector with Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has tied up with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL and entered the telecom sector by launching SIM cards. Initially only Patanjali employees and office bearers will get the benefits of the SIM card.

The Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards can be recharged for Rs 144, for which users can avail unlimited calls throughout the country, a 2 GB data and send a 100 SMSes.

After the complete rollout of the SIM cards, customers will get a 10 percent discount on Patanjali products.

"There are five lakh counters of BSNL and from there people can soon get Patanjali swadeshi-samradhi card," Ramdev said, as quoted by ANI.

The SIM card also comes with medical insurance and life insurance covers. The medical insurance cover is for Rs 2.5 lakh, while life insurance costs Rs 5 lakh. The covers can only be availed in the event of a road accident.