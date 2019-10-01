App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 10:25 PM IST

P K Gupta is new CMD of NBCC

Gupta is currently serving as the Executive Director of engineering services company RITES Limited.

The government on Tuesday appointed P K Gupta as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NBCC, an official order said.

Gupta is currently serving as the Executive Director of engineering services company RITES Limited.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the appointment of P K Gupta, Executive Director, RITES Limited, to the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NBCC (India) Limited... with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till September 30, 2023," the order said.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 10:24 pm

