OYO to invest additional Rs 200 cr in Bengal: Aditya Ghosh

Hospitality firm OYO on October 22 said it will make a fresh investment of Rs 200 crore in West Bengal over the next few years to ramp up infrastructure and acquire talent.

It also aims to create an additional 15,000 direct and indirect jobs in the next one year in the state.

OYO has already firmed up capacity expansion in Kolkata from 7,000 rooms to 20,000 by the end of 2020.

"Capex plan for West Bengal is Rs 200 crore, which would be towards boosting infrastructure and talent across the state in the coming years," OYO CEO (India & South Asia) Aditya Ghosh told PTI.

OYO has also invested heavily in the state, and created direct and indirect jobs for over 8,000 people, it said in a release.

"West Bengal is an important market for us and has been performing well since launch. We continue to invest in expanding our footprint... in Kolkata.

"OYO's presence in West Bengal includes 40 cities including Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha, Siliguri, Durgapur and Shantiniketan among others. We have all the six brands from the OYO portfolio in the state," Ghosh said.