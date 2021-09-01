MARKET NEWS

OYO launches self-onboarding tool for small hotels, home-owners

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST

Hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it has launched a self-onboarding tool OYO 360 for allowing small hotels and homeowners to list their properties on the company's platform.

With OYO 360, the company will fast-track onboarding in 30 minutes against a typical 15-days process, it said in a statement.

The tool is for its prospective patrons, including small hotels, homeowners and ex-OYO patrons, who have been impacted by COVID-19, to boost their revenues and increase profits digitally, it added.

"OYO 360 is a big bet to accelerate supply acquisition and enhance the overall experience by making onboarding simpler and convenient. It aims to provide direct control on pricing, increasing occupancies and visibility on simplified contracts and reconciliation processes," OYO INSEA Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor said.

The tool is now available in Europe and India, and it will be launched in South-East Asia, which have been the core focus markets for the company, the statement said.

Patrons can log in simply with their phone number or using social media accounts to initiate their property onboarding process. This tool will require basic details on the hotel, room number, amenities and imagery, it added.

With a simple review and in a single click, the property will be live in just 30 minutes across all platforms, OYO said.
first published: Sep 1, 2021 04:21 pm

