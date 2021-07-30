Our purpose is to ensure sustainable livelihoods for rural artisans: Sumita Ghose of Rangsutra

Note to Readers: Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial news digital platform and CommsCredible, an integrated communications consultancy, have come together to partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, one of the largest fully integrated Assurance, Tax & Advisory firms in India, to launch Faces of Vibrant Bharat (FoVB), an initiative that tells stories of organisations making an impact on India's social fabric with their work at the grassroot level.

Working to improve the rural society and economy for years, Sumita Ghose, in 2005, founded rangSutra that tapped the unexplored talent pool of the Indian rustic artisanry. The revolutionary social venture was started as a collaboration of more than 1,000 artisans, investing INR 1,000 each.

Today, this community-owned craft company has more than 2,000 shareholders with a turnover of over Rs 20 cr. The aim of the organisation is to create a just, equitable and inclusive world, where sustainable development, business growth, social inclusion and environmental protection can coexist.

"Our purpose is to ensure sustainable livelihoods for rural artisans. Despite many of them being skilled in handloom weaving, hand embroideries and other traditional skills, there was a significant lack in earning opportunities, especially for women in villages of Western Rajasthan, where I had lived and worked for 10 years, prior to starting rangSutra," reminisces Ghose.

rangSutra’s working model involves training programmes that build craft and managerial capabilities of artisans, both at village and district level. This tiered training has helped representatives manage their village groups more efficiently and has opened the doors for national and global opportunities. The organisation works in close collaboration with FabIndia, a leading Indian chain of store garments and IKEA, a Swedish founded, Dutch multinational conglomerate.

We continue to instil a sense of ownership among the artisans, especially rural women, who form 70% of our member base and enable them to own shares in rangSutra," explains Ghose. The social enterprise has trained and employed 50 women as craft managers.

The organisation, which was started with three clusters, has now grown to 35 groups of artisans across five states in India and has trained and employed 50 women as craft managers.

"rangSutra, through its products, aims to make its customers appreciate and understand the value of hand-crafted products that are made ethically, with considerable care for the environment. It is a way to show how one can enable change and development to make the world a more humane place for all," concludes Ghose.

What made Ghose a Face of Vibrant Bharat?

“rangSutra has emerged as a company of the people, for the people, by the people, by developing sustainable livelihoods and reviving India’s heritage. With more than half of the artisans as women, rangSutra has taken a leap to support working women. The firm’s objective of keeping alive the long tradition of Indian craftsmanship, with support from 2,000 artisans from small towns, has connected rural artisans to global consumers,” said Samir Paranjpe, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

"Inviting rural artisans, especially women, to co-create and partake in the profits makes Sumita’s rangSutra one of the most inclusive social business ventures. The organisation’s drive for profits and global showcase is powered by the interest of thousands of rural artisans who use sustainable, eco-friendly methods to create ethical handcrafted products. A great story of India shining on the global stage through a venture promoting rural livelihood, cultural vibrancy and social inclusiveness," said Aman Dhall, Founder of CommsCredible