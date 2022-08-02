English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Oommen Chandy becomes longest serving member of Kerala Assembly

    Oommen Chandy, a former chief minister of Kerala and a veteran of the Congress, sat in the state Assembly for 18,728 days, making him the assemblyman with the longest tenure.

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
    Kerala former chief minister Oommen Chandy

    Kerala former chief minister Oommen Chandy

    Congress veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Tuesday became the longest serving member of the state Assembly by representing his home constituency Puthupally, in the House for 18,728 days. By completing 51 years and over three months as MLA, he broke the existing record in the name of former Kerala Congress (M) supremo late K M Mani..

    Just as Mani had represented Pala, his home turf, in the House, Chandy represented only Puthuppally in the past five decades.Beginning his stint as a legislator by winning in the 1970 state Assembly polls at the age of 27, he has won 11 back-to-back polls since then.

    78-year-old Chandy became the CM of the state for two times-from 2004-06 and 2011-16. Besides becoming the minister for four times in various cabinets in the past decades, he also served as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly four times.

    Addressing media, Chandy gave all credit for his rare record to the people of Puthuppally, saying each of his victories was the opportunity given by the voters of the home turf.Late K M Mani still holds the record of having been the longest serving minister in the state Assembly till date.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Kerala #Kerala Assembly #Oommen Chandy
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 01:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.