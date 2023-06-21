English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NTPC board to consider proposal to raise up to Rs 12K crore via non-convertible debentures

    State-run power giant NTPC board will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures, in its meeting scheduled on Saturday.

    PTI
    June 21, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST
    NTPC

    NTPC

    State-run power giant NTPC board will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures, in its meeting scheduled on Saturday.

    "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Saturday, 24th June 2023 to, inter-alia, consider for issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures ("Bonds/NCDs") up to Rs 12,000 Crore, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," a BSE filing stated.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Non-Convertible Debentures #NTPC
    first published: Jun 21, 2023 08:13 pm