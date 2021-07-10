MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NSE issues guidelines for companies under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

The Resolution Professional must now disclose the resolution approval immediately, within 30 minutes of the oral order, NSE said.

Moneycontrol News
July 10, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
The Exchange said it will highlight the impacted securities according to the Resolution Professional’s information (Image: Shutterstock)

The Exchange said it will highlight the impacted securities according to the Resolution Professional’s information (Image: Shutterstock)

The NSE has issued a set of guidelines for companies to follow under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), CNBC-TV18 reported,

As per this, the Resolution Professional must now disclose the resolution approval immediately, within 30 minutes of the oral order. Further, the Resolution Professional must also inform about impact of the resolution on existing shareholders of the listed securities.

The Exchange said it will accordingly highlight that security as per the Resolution Professional’s information and the list will also be made available on its website.

The NSE will provide an alert about the company being under the CIRP, at the time of order entry. Further, broking platforms shall be advised to provide the same alert to their front-end systems.

In case the resolution order is for delisting, the Exchange will suspend trading in the scrip.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #company #Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process #India #NSE
first published: Jul 10, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.