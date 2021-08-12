NPCI appoints former PayU top executive Noopur Chaturvedi as Bharat BillPay CEO

Noopur Chaturvedi has two decades of experience in the banking and fintech industry.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on August 12 said former PayU Country Head for Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) Noopur Chaturvedi has been appointed as the CEO of NPCI Bharat BillPay. The organisation added in a statement that Chaturvedi’s mandate is to work on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) vision to scale up the Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS) platform and make it the most preferred solution for all bill payments.

“She will work closely with the BBPS ecosystem to grow digital bill payments with superior customer experience,” the statement read.

Chaturvedi has two decades of experience in the banking and fintech industry and served as the chief of Corporate Business and Alliances at Airtel Payments Bank, before joining PayU in 2019. She started her BFSI journey with CitiBank and has also worked with ING Vysya Bank, Samsung, and Infosys.

A wholly owned subsidiary of NPCI, BBPS started as an interoperable platform for recurring bill payments, which covered bills of five categories i.e. Direct to Home (DTH), electricity, gas, telecom and water.

The scope and coverage of BBPS were expanded in September 2019 when the RBI decided to include all categories of billers which raise recurring bills (except mobile prepaid recharges) as eligible participants. In June this year, the RBI permitted mobile prepaid recharges as a biller category in BBPS, on a voluntary basis to be implemented by August 31, 2021.

NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It has an array of retail payment products under it such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag), besides Bharat BillPay.