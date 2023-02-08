English
    No proposal to increase overseas investment limits for MFs: Shaktikanta Das

    Speaking to reporters at the customary post-policy review press conference, Das acknowledged that there have been requests from mutual funds and other market players for relaxations of the limits.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST
    While Governor Shaktikanta Das did say in the post policy press conference that “domestic situation is the primary determinant of our monetary policy actions”, the RBI will keep a watch on the external front too

    There is no proposal to increase the overseas investment limits for domestic mutual funds at the moment, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

    Speaking to reporters at the customary post-policy review press conference, Das acknowledged that there have been requests from mutual funds and other market players for relaxations of the limits.

    "We have examined that. But we have not taken a positive decision on it yet. There is no proposal to increase the limits at the moment," Das said.

    Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said the same issue had come up a year ago as well and it was decided to maintain the status quo then.