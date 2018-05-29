Nitco rises 8% as company turns profitable in March quarter

Shares of Nitco rose 8 percent intraday Tuesday as company turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2018 (Q4FY18).

The company has reported profit of Rs 219.14 crore in Q4FY18 against loss of Rs 8 crore in the same quarter last year and in December 2017.

The profit includes one-time gain of Rs 248 crore.

Revenue from operation fell 12 percent at Rs 158.81 crore and EBITDA was up at Rs 1.4 crore.

At 12:31 hrs Nitco was quoting at Rs 88.70, up Rs 4, or 4.72 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil