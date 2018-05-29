App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitco rises 8% as company turns profitable in March quarter

Revenue from operation fell 12 percent at Rs 158.81 crore and EBITDA was up at Rs 1.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Nitco rose 8 percent intraday Tuesday as company turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2018 (Q4FY18).

The company has reported profit of Rs 219.14 crore in Q4FY18 against loss of Rs 8 crore in the same quarter last year and in December 2017.

The profit includes one-time gain of Rs 248 crore.

Revenue from operation fell 12 percent at Rs 158.81 crore and EBITDA was up at Rs 1.4 crore.

At 12:31 hrs Nitco was quoting at Rs 88.70, up Rs 4, or 4.72 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.