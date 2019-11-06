Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live: Total fund size to be Rs 25,000 cr, govt to invest Rs 10K cr initially, says FM

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
| Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for stuck housing projects
Centre and RBI working to resolve realty sector issues
FM Sitharaman: SBI Cap will manage real estate AIF through an escrow account, it will prioritise the projects as per its viability.
FM Sitharaman: Realty AIF will fund incomplete projects where housing units valued are less than Rs 1 crore in non-metro areas.
FM Sitharaman: RERA registered incomplete projects will be evaluated for net worth. The AIF will fund RERA registered incomplete projects which are over 30 percent complete.
FM Sitharaman: The main criteria to be covered under this scheme is that the project's net worth must be positive.
FM Sitharaman: Even a project is under arbitration of NCLT can be covered under IAF provided the project has not gone under process for liquidation already.
FM Sitharaman: Even if the project is a non-perfomring asset, or is incomplete, it can be covered under this scheme.
FM Sitharaman: A special window will be made, that will be an alternative investment fund (AIF). The government will first fund Rs 10,000 crore. There will be participation from SBI and LIC to place funds. The total funding from the government and SBI and LIC put together is expected to have a starting value at around Rs 25,000 crore.
FM Sitharaman: Lot of homebuyers have approached us. They are stuck in a situation where they have paid an advance, but don't have their housing units built. Approximately 1,600 projects are stalled, which is around 4.58 lakh housing units.
Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for stuck housing projects
The Cabinet approves the creation of a Rs 10,000 crore fund for boosting middle and low-income housing projects that are stuck, according to sources who spoke to CNBC-TV18.
"The government is very keen and is working very clearly together with the RBI to see how best we can, where necessary, tweak the existing norms to help the people who are affected in the realty sector," said FM Sitharaman. Read more.