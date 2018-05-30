App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may series to expire between 10,600-10,700: Dynamic Levels

We expect Nifty to expire between 10,600-10,700 in May series, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels

Market ended its three day rally due to profit booking as political crisis in Italy deepens, due to fear that repeat elections - which now seem inevitable in the euro zone's third largest economy - may become a de facto referendum on Italian membership of the currency bloc and the country's role in the European Union.

In the last trading session the Nifty closed at 10,633 down by 55 points or 0.52 percent.

However we expect Nifty to expire between 10,600-10,700 in May series.

The small cap Index traded flat and closed at 7930 after making a high of 7999.

Disclaimer: The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.
First Published on May 30, 2018 09:09 am

