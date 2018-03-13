Nifty likely to open gap down by 11 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty started the week on a strong note backed by huge buying of 131011 contracts by the major players of the market (FII & PRO) and strong global cues.

The Index opened gap up and traded strong throughout the day and finally rallied in the late afternoon to hit fresh highs. The Index surged by 195 points or 1.9 percent to close at 10421.

The small cap Index have however underperformed Nifty as it has just gained 63 points or 0.79 percent in comparison to Nifty which gained by 1.90%. The Index opened at 8031 and closed at 8027 after making a low of 7939.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 11 points against yesterday’s close 10,433 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10,422.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.