App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC pays to govt Rs 841 cr as interim dividend

The company added that the dividend payout bank advice was presented to Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh by NHPC CMD A K Singh on Wednesday, in the presence of Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai and Power Joint Secretary (Hydro) Aniruddha Kumar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on March 4 said it has paid Rs 840.96 crore as an interim dividend to the Centre for the financial year 2019-20. NHPC had paid an interim dividend of Rs 526.53 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2018-19, the company said in a statement.

"NHPC paid an interim dividend of Rs 840.96 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2019-20 on March 3, 2020," it said.

The company added that the dividend payout bank advice was presented to Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh by NHPC CMD A K Singh on Wednesday, in the presence of Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai and Power Joint Secretary (Hydro) Aniruddha Kumar.

Close

The firm's board of directors in its meeting held on February 7 had declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20 at the rate of Rs 1.18 per equity share, which is 11.80 per cent of the face value.

The company further said that currently, it has about 7 lakh shareholders.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #Business #NHPC

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.