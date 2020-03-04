NHPC pays to govt Rs 841 cr as interim dividend

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on March 4 said it has paid Rs 840.96 crore as an interim dividend to the Centre for the financial year 2019-20. NHPC had paid an interim dividend of Rs 526.53 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2018-19, the company said in a statement.

"NHPC paid an interim dividend of Rs 840.96 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2019-20 on March 3, 2020," it said.

The company added that the dividend payout bank advice was presented to Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh by NHPC CMD A K Singh on Wednesday, in the presence of Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai and Power Joint Secretary (Hydro) Aniruddha Kumar.

The firm's board of directors in its meeting held on February 7 had declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20 at the rate of Rs 1.18 per equity share, which is 11.80 per cent of the face value.

The company further said that currently, it has about 7 lakh shareholders.