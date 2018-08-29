App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

NFL inks pact to market RFCL's products

NFL will market RFCL urea under its brand "Kisan". The marketing arrangements entered into will be beneficial to both NFL and RFCL, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State owned National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL) today announced an agreement with Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals (RFCL) to market the latter's products.

The RFCL is a joint venture firm, promoted by NFL, Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL), to revive the old FCIL plant at Ramagundam in Telangana. The plant is likely to start commercial production by 2019.

"NFL has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) today with RFCL to market RFCL products, including 12.71 lakh tonnes of urea to be produced by the RFCL plant at Ramagundam," the NFL said in a regulatory filing.

NFL will market RFCL urea under its brand "Kisan". The marketing arrangements entered into will be beneficial to both NFL and RFCL, it added.

NFL said it has already strengthened its marketing network in south India by opening its fourth zonal office at Hyderabad.

With the expansion of marketing territory, NFL will become pan India company and it would also improve its top and bottom line, it added.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 09:25 pm

