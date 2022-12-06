English
    Neutral LTIMindtree; target of Rs 4950: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on LTIMindtree with a target price of Rs 4950 in its research report dated December 05, 2022.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on LTIMindtree


    LT announced the merger of LTI and MTCL, its two IT Services subsidiaries, on 6th May’22. On receipt of the NCLT approval, the merger formalities were concluded on 14th Nov’22 and LTIM started trading from 5th Dec’22. The integration of both entities has gone off smoothly, with a few changes in terms responsibility and without any attrition at the senior management level. As highlighted in our earlier report, the combined entity will sport a more diversified portfolio and offer good revenue synergies.


    Outlook


    We have revised our estimates to account for the merger and have a Neutral stance on LTIM. Post completion of the merger, we have discontinued our coverage on MTCL.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

