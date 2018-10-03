App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Network Industries referred to NCLT

Financial creditors State Bank of India and Corporation Bank moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

City-based Network Industries Limited, engaged in the hosiery business, has been referred to the NCLT for having an outstanding debt of Rs 100 crore, according to a LSI statement.

LSI Resolution's Samir Bhattacharya has been appointed as the interim resolution professional for ascertaining the claims of creditors and convening a Committee of Creditors for evolving a resolution plan.

The company has its production facility in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu with 483 power machines, 210 lock stitch machines and 80 finishing tables with all modern packing facilities.
