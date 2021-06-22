MARKET NEWS

Jet Airways is back! NCLT approves Kalrock-Jalan consortium's resolution plan

In October 2020, the Murari Lal Jalan-Kalrock Capital alliance won the bid for Jet Airways, giving the defunct airline a chance to restart operations.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on June 22, approved the Kalrock-Jalan consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways, with riders.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) have been given 90 days from June 22 to allot slots to the airline, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The civil aviation regulator will make the final decision on allotment of slots.

After Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019, its slots were allocated to other airlines.

In a recent affidavit submitted to the bankruptcy court, the MCA and the DGCA said Jet Airways could not claim historicity to obtain the slots.

The government and aviation regulator said allocation of slots would be done in accordance with the existing guidelines.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Jet Airways
first published: Jun 22, 2021 12:45 pm

