English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NCB, CBIC unearth Rs 2.2 crore payment in cryptocurrency in 11 drug trafficking cases

    In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said the government is taking steps like conducting training for the field officers on cyber and forensic technologies and on the collection of evidence through electronic means to check such usage.

    PTI
    April 04, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST

    The NCB and CBIC have unearthed Rs 2.2 crore payment through cryptocurrency in 11 drug trafficking cases, Parliament was informed on Monday.

    In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said the government is taking steps like conducting training for the field officers on cyber and forensic technologies and on the collection of evidence through electronic means to check such usage.

    "Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs have unearthed the payment of approx Rs. 2.2 crore through crypto-currency in 11 cases linked to drug trafficking,” Choudhary said.

    The minister also listed regular liasioning with technical experts, coordination with foreign drug law enforcement agencies and assistance to states for procuring equipment, including electronic surveillance systems as steps taken by the government to check the usage of cryptocurrency in drug trafficking.

    In reply to a separate question on whether the government plans to announce any regulations on Metaverse/Web 3.0, Choudhary said the technologies related to Metaverse/ Web 3.0 are still evolving.

    Close
    "The government is cognizant of the emergence of new technologies and rapid proliferation of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Drone, Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality, Metaverse, Web 3.0 etc,” he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Budget Session of Parliament #Business #CBIC #cryptocurrency #drug trafficking #India #NCB #Pankaj Choudhary
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 03:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.