NABARD disburses Rs 12,298 crore so far under Swachh Bharat Mission

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on October 2 said it has disbursed Rs 12,298 crore so far under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) for construction of 3.29 crore household toilets. To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the development finance institution has launched a nationwide sanitation literacy campaign.
The campaign, which will continue till January 26, 2021, is aimed at creating awareness among rural populace towards adopting good hygiene and sanitation practices, a release said. Nabard said the campaign will support the government's SBM-G and Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene (WASH) programmes to enable the vulnerable rural communities to access better sanitation facilities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for greater awareness for better water, sanitisation and hygiene infrastructure and enhanced the significance of the Swachh Bharat Mission," Nabard Chairman G R Chintala said. This campaign will help engage with vulnerable communities that lack right sanitation facilities and identify further funding requirements, he said.