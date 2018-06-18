App
HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram MF revises exit load for equity and debt opportunities fund

The fund house will not levy any exit load on redemption of 12 percent of units

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shriram Mutual Fund has revised the exit load structure of Shriram Equity and Debt Opportunities Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

The fund house will not levy any exit load on redemption of 12 percent of units, while an exit load of 1 percent will be applicable on exiting or switching out of more than 12 percent units within 365 days of the allotment date.

Earlier, the scheme levied 1 percent exit load if units were redeemed within 365 days of the allotment date.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.

 
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 02:58 pm

tags #Business #MF News #Shriram Mutual Fund

