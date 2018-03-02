Reliance Nippon Life MF launches Any Time Mutual Fund facility

Transacting with Reliance Nippon Life Mutual Fund will get easier as the fund house has introduced a digital kiosk to facilitate mutual fund investment through an ATM-like machine called Any Time Mutual Fund.

This kiosk will enable existing investors to update their details, print their account statement and complete their CKYC (Central Know Your Customer). Similarly, distributors can also print and download account statements of their clients.

Distributors and investors will also be able to get information on account balance and NAV (net asset value). These digital kiosks will be placed at select branches of Reliance Mutual Fund where footfalls are higher.

On boarding new customers will be done through Aadhaar enabled-biometric KYC process.

The fund house has installed 14 kiosks across various branches of Reliance Nippon Life MF. Investors have executed over 9,000 transactions plus interactions through these kiosks so far.