Net AUM in October rises 5% MoM to Rs 28.2 lakh crore: AMFI

Total net assets under management (AUM) in the mutual fund industry rose 5 percent in October to Rs 28.2 lakh crore from Rs 26.86 lakh crore in September, according to AMFI data.

Total net inflow in October was Rs 98,576 crore, higher than Rs 52,091 crore in September, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Debt mutual funds saw net inflows of Rs 1.1 lakh crore, compared with outflow of Rs 51,962 crore last month.

Debt schemes and corporate bond funds saw the biggest inflows in October in more than a year, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The industry saw net equity outflow was Rs 2,724.95 crore in October, as against Rs 734 crore during the previous month, according to AMFI data.

In October, ETF outflow was Rs 2,661.4 crore, as against an inflow of Rs 3,515 crore in September.