App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Wise With Smart Alex - Part 3: How Pratik learns to read companies' financial statements over tea and biscuits

Watch the third show of our six-part series to become a smarter investor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Is Washington the Promised Land for tea houses? Shyam Sundar Washinton Return Ji, the owner of such an enterprise, can testify otherwise. With a loyal clientele, his establishment is thriving back home. Can a tea stall be the prototype for a listed company?

The many metrics that can be used to gauge the performance of a company can be found in its balance sheet. The first port of call for prospective investors in a company is its annual report. By digging into the financial statement of the business over the past year, its performance can be quantified, and also the future trajectory of the company, estimated. Diligence on the part of investors can go a long way in ensuring healthy returns.

In the previous episode, Pratik took baby steps in his quest to gain financial literacy. To make amends for an earlier miscalculation, he picked up the concept of compounding, and how it can be used to make his hard-earned money work hard for him.

In this episode, he discovers how efficient investing involves studying the financial health of companies. Will he be able to remedy the malady that has plagued his finances since his earlier misstep?

related news

Watch on to find out.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 04:03 pm

tags #financial statements #Financial statements of a Company #investment lessons #Investor guide #Money Wise With Smart Alex

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.