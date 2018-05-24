App
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for ultra short term fund

The open-ended scheme will deploy its entire corpus in debt securities and money market instruments

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IDFC Mutual Fund has sought SEBI's consent to launch IDFC Ultra Short Term Fund, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The open-ended scheme will deploy its entire corpus in debt securities and money market instruments with Macaulay duration between 3 and 6 months.

The Macaulay duration is the weighted average term to maturity of the cash flows from a bond. The weight of each cash flow is determined by dividing the present value of the cash flow by the price.

Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 100 and then any amount thereafter
* Performance benchmark: Crisil Liquid Fund Index
* Exit Load: Nil* Fund manager: Harshal Joshi

