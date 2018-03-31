App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Mar 31, 2018 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC MF changes category, benchmark of IDFC Arbitrage Fund

IDFC Arbitrage Fund will benchmark its performance against the Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IDFC Mutual Fund has revised performance benchmark index of IDFC Arbitrage Fund with effect from April 1, the fund house said in an addendum.

IDFC Arbitrage Fund will benchmark its performance against the Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index, and will be classified as an open-ended scheme investing in arbitrage opportunities.

Currently, the scheme is benchmarked against the CRISIL Liquid Fund Index, and is classified as an open-ended equity scheme.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.

